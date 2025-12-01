  • Home Home

New homeowner devastated after uncovering major problem left behind by previous owner: 'Will literally take years'

"Chop and drop everything."

by Joseph Clark
One Texas jogger was in for a shock when he stumbled upon an unexpected, spooky surprise at his local cemetery.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner's frustration over a garden nightmare is sparking a major discussion on Reddit.

It's the hidden downside of buying a new home. A user on Reddit's r/gardening forum laid out this exact frustration. They moved in and found the previous owner had planted a garden of horrors: "Lily of the valley, lemon balm, butterfly bush... and some other vine," which they later identified as trumpet vine.

The poster was looking for solutions, noting: "My plan was pull it up and throw it out but I feel like that will literally take years."

This isn't just a small headache; it's a genuine problem. Invasive species are ecological bullies. As GardenDesign.com explains, they aggressively "outcompete and often kill the native plants they overtake," which wrecks the entire ecosystem that local wildlife needs to survive.

But here's the good news: Waging this war is the perfect excuse to build something better. Tearing out that mess lets you reclaim your yard. When you replace it with native plants, you're not just planting flowers — you're rebuilding an ecosystem.

The benefits are huge.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike

Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more.

And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers.

First, you save money. Americans spend over $36 billion a year on lawn care, but native meadows or low-maintenance options such as clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping require little to no mowing, fertilizer, or irrigation once established. That means lower water bills and more time on your weekends. Even replacing a small part of your lawn helps.

Second, you're creating a food oasis for local pollinators, which is essential for protecting our food supply.

For those ready to make a change, helpful information is available for rewilding your yard or switching to a natural lawn.

This fight is happening everywhere. One Michigan resident shared their own battle, pulling 10 bags of garlic mustard, which finally allowed native trillium to grow back. In North Carolina, a conservancy is fighting to remove kudzu, a vine that "smothers all other plants in its path." And in South Africa, students are removing invasive trees to restore their local ecosystem.

Fellow gardeners on Reddit jumped in with great advice.

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"A shovel and a pair of gloves is your best bet," one user wrote.

Another commenter suggested: "Chop and drop everything then do the cardboard method which is to cover the whole garden with cardboard so it smothers the weeds."

"Lemon balm is really easy to manage. As long as you cut it before it flowers you'll contain it," a third Redditor advised.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x