Higher gas charges in Texas prompt tips on hot water, drafts, and after-dark chores

Waiting until after dark to run the dryer or dishwasher and sealing openings around doors and windows can help cut energy demand around the house.

With summer approaching, Texas Gas Service is advising El Paso customers on ways to limit home energy use as utility costs rise, after some residents raised concerns about higher gas bills earlier this year.

Before the most intense heat arrives, that can involve changing the timing of appliance use, closing up drafts, and using less hot water.

What's happening?

In February, some El Paso customers questioned higher bills tied to delivery and customer charges, according to KFOX14. The utility said the changes came through its normal rate-review process.

"So, we go through periodic rate reviews and did increase our rates at that time during the annual process that is reviewed by our regulators and by the City of El Paso." Safeena Khanmohamed, public relations manager for Texas Gas Service, told the station.

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She added that the company sees the higher rates as necessary.

"It's essential to be able to continue delivering that reliable service that we know keeps people warm in the winter and is just an essential service for people," she explained to KFOX14.

Khanmohamed also said gas use generally falls during warmer months, often showing up in lower summer bills than in winter, when heating demand is higher.

Why does it matter?

Even if natural gas use dips in the summer, rising rates can still put pressure on household budgets as cooling costs increase. In a hot-weather city like El Paso, that can mean paying for air conditioning while still managing gas-powered appliances and water heating.

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There are other steps that can help cut energy demand around the house. KFOX14 reported that this includes lowering a gas water heater to 120 degrees and using a low-flow shower head, along with waiting until after dark to run the dryer or dishwasher, sealing openings around doors and windows, and keeping blinds shut during the day's hottest hours.

None of those changes will undo a rate increase, but they can help households avoid paying more for wasted energy.

What can I do?

As a starting point, Texas Gas Service says customers can reduce indoor heat and wasted energy by saving heat-producing chores for later in the day, sealing leaks, closing blinds during peak sun, and reducing hot water use where they can.

The company is also directing customers to its aid and budgeting programs.

"One example is our average bill payment plan that averages out your bill over, you know, the average of your past 12 months, and so that helps spread out your costs throughout the year," Khanmohamed suggested to KFOX14.

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