Man shares simple hacks to lower household energy bills this winter: 'Helpful'

As we head into winter, nobody wants to feel cold drafts sneaking through their windows. Not only do they make your home less comfortable, but they can also send your heating bills skyrocketing. One TikTok user is showing a simple, affordable way to seal windows tight before winter hits.

The scoop

In a recent post in response to a request for help with drafty windows, Build to Made (@buildtomade) broke down two easy steps for sealing drafty windows: applying weather stripping and re-caulking the edges.

Applying weather stripping is as easy as unrolling the strip and sticking the adhesive side under your window. Once it's in place, peel off the backing. Re-caulking the edges is straightforward: remove the old caulk from the crack with a utility knife or flathead, fill it with silicone, smooth it with a wet finger or wipe, and let it dry in place.

Both methods are inexpensive, DIY-friendly, and can make a noticeable difference in keeping the cold air out.

"It's simple, effective, and helps defer that pricey window replacement this winter," the poster said.

While the user notes that replacing old windows is sometimes the only long-term solution, these hacks can buy you a few more seasons of savings.

How it's helping

The most immediate benefit, aside from keeping your house warm or cool, is lower energy bills. According to the Department of Energy, sealing air leaks can cut heating and cooling costs by an average of 5-30%. For homeowners facing rising utility rates, even a few quick fixes could mean hundreds saved this winter.

Reducing wasted energy also decreases the amount of pollution tied to home heating. Small changes like sealing windows can add up, helping communities rely less on energy and move toward a cooler, cleaner future.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the straightforward hacks, with some noting how helpful it was to see specific products listed and explained.

"This is sooo helpful!!" wrote one user.

"Thank you for showing all the products you use," added another.

