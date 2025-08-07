Tesla driver shares disturbing video of malicious act in parking lot: 'Finally happened to me'

"Who knows why people do the things they do."

Yet another video has surfaced of a Tesla being vandalized, this time outside a Scooter's Coffee in Wichita, Kansas.

Like other such videos, this was uploaded to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit. It's titled "Finally happened to me," alluding to the fact that vandalism of Teslas isn't an uncommon occurrence.

In the video, filmed with the car's Sentry Mode, two men look at the Tesla as they walk by it. One of them picks up a brick and steps away. He waits until the coast appears clear, then he hurls it at the car, causing the alarm lights to flash. Then they both casually stroll off.

Vandalism of Teslas has been common but seems to have increased since CEO Elon Musk's activities within the second Trump administration. It's not unusual to see videos of Teslas being keyed, having paint thrown on them, or getting otherwise damaged.

This video was posted before Musk became active in American politics, so the motive is less clear. Electric vehicle charging stations have long been a target for vandalism as well. Misguided anti-EV sentiment could be the reason for these actions.

There are a lot of people who incorrectly believe that EVs are actually worse for the environment than gas-powered vehicles because of the mining necessary for battery components.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

For starters, tens of billions of tons of dirty energy sources such as oil, coal, and natural gas are mined every year, compared to millions of tons of minerals that are mined for EV components.

Research has shown that EVs, from mining through to daily use, are responsible for significantly less pollution than gas-powered equivalents.

Vandalism like that caught in the video could discourage would-be buyers from upgrading to an EV. More widespread adoption of EVs is one of the best ways to fight carbon pollution, a leading cause of the planet's overheating as well as more powerful and longer extreme weather events.

"I think Tesla should come with an alarm that says you are being recorded," one person commented. "Like the old Viper alarm systems."

"Why, though?" another person asked.

"Who knows why people do the things they do," the original poster added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



