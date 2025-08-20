Tesla owner shares shocking footage after receiving alert on phone: 'Would be nice if the police charged her'

Parking lots are stressful enough. You're juggling keys and bags while dodging traffic. What you don't expect is someone walking up to your car and kicking it for no reason.

But that's exactly what happened to one Tesla owner — and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to a post in the r/TeslaCam Reddit forum, the driver had only been away from their car for five minutes when a woman parked her Jeep Cherokee next to their vehicle. Then, without hesitation, she kicked the Tesla's rear bumper, leaving a shoe print and some scratches.

"Right when the clip starts, you can see she's a little close to my car with hers," the poster explained. "So I'm wondering if Sentry Mode triggered and flashed the tail lights at her, because she gets out of the car and kicked right below the tail light."

Tesla's Sentry Mode — a security system using built-in cameras — recorded the whole incident. And just seconds after the kick, the car alarm goes off. She stops, glances back, then walks away like nothing happened.

"I received an alert on my phone that the alarm had been activated and waited until lunch to go check on it," the owner wrote. "Police report has been filed, but we'll see if anything happens. I was able to crowd source her name, etc. and obviously have her plate."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This isn't a one-off event. Incidents like this are piling up. In California, a woman keyed a Tesla Model 3 in broad daylight. In another case, a man was recorded scratching a Tesla while smirking at the camera. People have even yanked out charging cables, costing drivers and cities thousands in repairs.

Why does this matter? Because electric vehicle adoption doesn't just reduce tailpipe pollution. It also reduces the harmful gas and oil use that's wrecking our health and overheating the planet.

Even EVs with the "dirtiest" batteries pollute far less over their lifetime than any gas car. And yes, mining for battery metals isn't perfect — but we're already digging up far more coal and oil. Switching to cleaner energy is the whole point.

Still, these acts of vandalism could scare off people who might otherwise switch. That's a problem.

Another chimed in with advice: "Go ahead and try to make a claim through her insurance. If you can't find it then let yours deal with it … Pretty open and shut case with the footage. Would be nice if the police charged her with property damage though."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.