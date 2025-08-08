Tesla owner shares video in aftermath of shocking act: 'Unfortunately had turned off sentry'

Buying a new car can come with some risk of costly repairs. When you buy an electric vehicle, you now also have to contend with vandalism of not only your car but sometimes even the charger.

One Tesla owner posted a video on Reddit showing in full the scratches they found along the side of their car.

Keyed

byu/The-9th-Gypsy inModelY

In the clip, they walk the length of their car, following a nasty gash that appears to be the result of a classic keying.

They asked other Tesla owners, "What did you do when keyed? Take it to be repainted, get ahold of touch-up paint?"

Unfortunately, vandalism like this has become increasingly prevalent, as political ideology appears to have infiltrated car ownership.

Some folks appear to believe that owning a Tesla is co-signing the ideas of billionaire owner Elon Musk and his previous work within the Trump administration, despite the fact that owning an EV is also implicit support for regulation that would limit the effects of climate change.

EV owners have had to contend with coal rolling, keying, and even damage to charging stations. While people have all types of beliefs, they should not lead you to damage someone's personal property.

While there may be a very specific set of downsides to owning an electric car, there are plenty of benefits. Switching to an EV can help you save $1,500 per year on gas and maintenance.

The Natural Resources Defense Council wrote on the many benefits of EVs, including, "In California, the state with the highest number of EVs … researchers found that increased EV adoption led to measurably improved air quality and fewer asthma-related hospital visits."

Other Tesla owners had plenty of advice to give.

One person asked if they had their security system on to catch evidence. The OP explained, "No, unfortunately, I had turned off sentry when getting winter tires removed and forgot to turn it back on."

Someone else suggested, "A good body shop might be able to buff a lot of this out. Otherwise, I would go through insurance, since a full repaint can cost quite a lot."

Another commenter shared their own experience: "People suck. Someone keyed my husband's M3, not only the paint but also across his tail light."

