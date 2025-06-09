5 big EV stories you should know this week — including Hyundai's new robot chargers

Tesla's sales slide is continuing, and GM is making a big change with its EV batteries — here's all that and the other news you need to know about electric vehicles right now.

Tesla's bad year keeps getting worse

Even as Tesla's European EV sales jumped by almost 28% in April, the company logged a catastrophic 49% drop in the same month compared to the previous year.

Tesla's share of the European market fell to 0.7%, down from almost double that in 2024, with the bad news coming despite the launch of the upgraded Model Y this year.

Plus, closer to home, the company's sales in Canada's Québec province plummeted 87% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, along with a drop of 45% for Canada overall after tariffs and changes to buyer incentives shook the market up north.

GM is changing gears on its EV production plans

The same week that the auto giant announced it was shuttering its $300 million EV motor production plant in New York, news came that it was also sending $888 million to the same plant to build a new generation of V8 gas engines that will be used in full-size trucks, SUVs, and high-performance cars such as the Corvette.

Could L.A.'s Faraday Future have a rosy outlook after all?

The struggling Los Angeles-based EV manufacturer just announced a new, local strategic partnership with New PBB Auto, an automotive sales, finance, and maintenance business.

The latter has agreed to pay a binding deposit for a pre-order of 600 FX Super One multi-purpose vehicles. It's a co-creation attempt that may help both companies prosper in California, which is America's largest EV market.

Mercedes-Benz's mini-car project is going big

Smart, the mini-car joint venture from Mercedes and Chinese automaker Geely, just announced its biggest vehicle yet — nearly a foot longer than a Mini Clubman — a mid-size EV SUV called the #5.

It boasts 800-volt fast-charging, an augmented-reality head-up display, AI-powered voice controls, and a portable speaker. It's expected to go on sale before the end of the year and compete head-to-head with Tesla's new Model Y.

Hyundai wants robots to charge your EV

According to Autoweek, the South Korean automaker will install charging robots at Seoul's Incheon International Airport.



It's a test to see if automated, human-free charging is the way of the future.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.