Tesla driver shares security camera footage of upsetting incident on city street: 'Got him arrested'

A Los Angeleno had to deal with a messy situation in which their Tesla was vandalized. They shared video of the act to r/TeslaModel3.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The clip shows a man throwing a drink at the Tesla and then kicking off the side mirror. He apparently went on to kick the other mirror off as well.

Tesla owners have had to deal with a barrage of vandalism, and it may be mostly due to CEO Elon Musk's political activities. Some Tesla owners have gone so far as to disguise their cars to avoid such incidents.

Despite the tarnishing of the brand, it still creates some of the most popular cars in the world. Electric vehicles generally have a host of benefits that make them a clear upgrade from gas cars. First and foremost, EVs are cheaper to fuel and maintain than traditional cars. Skipping the gas also means avoiding harmful fumes from combustion.

Best of all, EVs produce much less atmospheric pollution, even after taking their manufacturing footprints and the dirty grid into account. This can help tamp down increasingly destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. These disasters have created hefty housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

The original poster said the man was drunk. "Luckily I saw him later that night and got him arrested," they wrote. Plus, they were able to click both mirrors back into place.

The community was happy that the incident ended well.

"Glad you found him! What a dirt bag!" one commenter said.

"Would be fascinating to know what possible reasoning was flowing through the thing he uses as a brain at the time," another replied.

