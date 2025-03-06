  • Home Home

Vehicle owner shares frustrating footage after returning to upsetting scene in parking lot: 'This angers me to no end'

"Hope you find this dude."

by Audrey Brewer
"Hope you find this dude."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Tesla owner caught a vandal on camera keying their car and shared the footage online in an attempt to find the culprit.

In the subreddit for Newmarket in Ontario, Canada, the Tesla driver shared a link to the video from their Tesla's security system. It shows a man walking up to their car, dragging his keys along the paint job, and then walking away.

"Hope you find this dude."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Hope you find this dude."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that someone honked at them when they parked. "I suspect someone [came] back to scratch my car," they added. The OP shared additional footage and images of the suspected keyer's car and asked for help identifying the license plate.

Redditors in the comments were just as frustrated as the Tesla owner.

"There's absolutely no reason to damage a person's private property. This angers me to no end and I hope you get that guy's insurance to pay for the damages," one person wrote.

Another commiserated: "My car was keyed last year. It's horrible. Why would some [people] do this?"

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"I don't understand the hate towards Tesla. I dislike Toyota Corollas but that does not mean I go around telling everyone my opinion," another individual said.

Unfortunately, Teslas are frequent targets of vandalism, including being keyed and spray-painted with graffiti. Tesla charging stations, which now service other EVs, are also vandalized, often with the charging cables being cut.

Some of the anger is likely directed at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to Seth Weintraub, publisher of Electrek. "Elon Musk is today's pariah. So people associate Tesla with Elon Musk, and now that people are upset with him, they think, 'Where can I interface with Elon?'" he recently told Fox 13 Seattle.

What do you think of Tesla and Elon Musk?

Elon is the man 🥰

Love the company; hate the CEO 🚗

I'm not a fan of either 🙅

I don't have an opinion 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Some people simply don't like EVs in general.

Feelings about Musk aside, EVs offer benefits that lead toward a cleaner future, thanks to their lack of emissions. However, the negativity could prevent people from being interested in making their next vehicle electric.

Continuing to rely on fossil fuel-powered cars means more pollution, which leads to a chain reaction of the planet overheating, ongoing issues with extreme weather, and an impact on the global food supply.

As for the driver's Tesla, people in the comments wished them luck in getting some restitution.

"Hope you find this dude and hold him accountable for his actions," someone wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x