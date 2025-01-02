Tesla proves new era of electric driving is here with its glowing safety scores — here's how it's changing the auto industry

"Safety is and always will be top priority."

Safety should never be compromised on the road. Whether it be a traditional vehicle, group transportation, or even a bike, it is always recommended to maintain caution for yourself and other drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that a car crash occurs for every 670,000 miles driven on U.S. roadways. Efforts made by automotive manufacturers have aimed to lower these incidents, as safety remains a top priority. One company is well on its way to achieving this.

In a release by Teslarati, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla shared its five-star safety scores from regulators and agencies across multiple continents, including the United States, China, Europe, and even Australia and New Zealand.

Examples of these achievements include the Model Y's selection as the Top Safety Pick Plus by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, five-star reviews awarded by the European New Car Assessment Programme, and high ratings from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program.









On X (formerly Twitter), a graphic highlighted Tesla's safety, reinforcing a report from the NHTSA that fatalities from car accidents dropped this past year in the U.S.

"Safety is and always will be our top priority," vice president of vehicle engineering Lars Moravy said.

Earlier this year, the clean energy company held a safety research day for government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to further developments regarding vehicle safety.

In a recent Tesla safety report, the company shared that in the third quarter, its cars recorded one crash for every 7.1 million miles driven when using Autopilot, while one crash occurred for every 1.3 million miles driven without it.

The recognition also comes at a time when purchasing an EV is more affordable because of a federal tax credit from the Inflation Reduction Act, a bill containing over $369 billion worth of climate-related policies — the biggest climate action package ever passed by Congress.

In addition to improving safety, EVs do much good for our planet, as they release no harmful pollution into the air while being driven. The Tesla Model S and Y, among others, pave the way for driving that benefits your wallet and the environment.

