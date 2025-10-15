Tesla driver shares disturbing video of bizarre incident on freeway: 'It's a weird game'

"Send this video [and] his license plate to local authorities."

One of the advantages of driving a Tesla is the built-in camera system that can prove invaluable in the case of a break-in or accident.

They can also record dangerous driving behavior, as a Reddit user showed when they shared a close call with road rage in the r/TeslaCam subreddit.

As the original poster wrote, a "crazy man pulled up next to me and decided to swerve at my passenger side. He almost lost control of his sweet Equinox in the process."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

One of the comments on the post elaborated on what could have happened. They wrote, "I've had that happen. [This] might be an attempt to try and get your FSD to react to a possible collision. It's a weird game that haters chat about and try."

Anti-EV sentiments like this can slow the wider adoption of EVs necessary to curtail the heat-trapping pollution leading to human-caused changes to the climate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

EVs, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, are better for the environment overall compared to gas-powered vehicles.

Gas-powered vehicles burn dirty energy sources, releasing more of this pollution into the atmosphere. As the EPA notes, gas-powered cars release pollutants in various forms: carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, methane, and particulate matter.

These chemicals can have a variety of negative impacts on human and environmental health.

Harvard's T. H. Chan School of Public Health explains that decreasing vehicle pollution can reduce health complications. Specifically, less pollution resulted in fewer deaths related to particulate air pollution. Pollution from gas-powered cars can aggravate lung issues or lead to respiratory problems.

Opponents to EVs typically cite the pollution involved in mining for resources to create lithium batteries or the pollution produced in manufacturing the vehicles. However, battery mining and manufacturing are improving rapidly, and MIT's Climate Portal contends that "Over the course of their driving lifetimes, EVs will create fewer carbon emissions than gasoline-burning cars under nearly any conditions."

In the face of dangerous drivers, the only things that can be done are to drive with vigilance and trust in car safety software, like Tesla's Full Self-Driving program, if your car has such features.

"He was trying to elicit a response from autopilot/FSD," said one commenter. "I've [seen] idiots in cars do it and truckers too.

"Send this video [and] his license plate to local authorities," a commenter advised.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.