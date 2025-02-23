Tesla owner sparks fierce debate after posting their car online: 'They pay so little attention ...'

"From the first time I drove one I felt the same way."

A Reddit user recently hopped on the r/TeslaLounge subreddit to share their excitement about their experience with the electric vehicle giant, and many of the commenters feel the same about their Teslas. Others, not so much.

"It's been an absolute game-changer," the Redditor posted. "From the moment I first hit the accelerator, I felt something I hadn't felt in years — sheer driving joy."

Following an extensive list of what they like about their new car, they added, "Tesla has truly redefined what driving can be … I've found myself looking for excuses to drive just to relish the experience. Kudos to Tesla for reigniting the fun in driving!"

The Redditor has a lot of company, not just in the number of people enjoying Teslas but enjoying EVs in general. The number of EVs sold worldwide has skyrocketed over the last few years, and Teslas make up a large portion of that.

This is, of course, great news. More people driving EVs means fewer are driving gas-powered vehicles that are a huge contributor to the planet overheating, causing extreme weather like floods and droughts that threaten lives and the global food supply. That's not even to mention the negative effect that the pollution caused by traditional transportation can have on human health.

While all that may be true, along with incredible savings by not having to pay for gas, this conversation was about how fun Teslas, and EVs in general, are to drive.

One Tesla owner commented, "Previously I thought of my car as a utilitarian tool to get myself from Point A to Point B. Now, every time I drive my Tesla I HAVE FUN."

Another wrote, "I agree! From the first time I drove one I felt the same way."

Another person simply added, "I concur, would be hard to go back."

But not everyone felt that way. One commenter said they loved theirs at first, too, until it began to rattle a lot every time it was driven: "It's a shame that they pay so little attention to build quality."

"You're describing things that are mostly great about EVs," another posted. "I felt that way initially, but the Model Y's poor suspension and road noise is a clear problem that a lot of other EVs don't have."

While another has a different EV preference, commenting, "Kia EV6."

Whether it's a Tesla or otherwise, hopefully, this kind of conversation will convince more people to make their next car an EV.

