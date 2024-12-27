Satisfied homeowner shares honest review after Tesla Powerwall was put to the test during record storm: 'Total power move, literally'

"If you were on the fence, and live in Florida, I recommend it."

Not even a deadly hurricane could take away this homeowner's power, thanks to the Tesla Powerwall.

A Reddit user on r/TeslaSolar residing in Tampa Bay, Florida, recently shared their immense satisfaction with the performance of the Tesla Powerwall 2 home battery during Hurricane Milton.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their area was impacted particularly hard, as their electric company had to return power to most of the area when the hurricane hit. The user lost power around 10 p.m., but when the sun came up the next day, the Powerwall 2 did its magic.

"The 9.75 panels charged the Powerwall and we were able to turn on the AC (with our soft starter) all day," the user said.

"We essentially are using the house as normal while everyone around us is hot and fighting to get gas for their generator. If you were on the fence, and live in Florida, I recommend it. Very very happy with the purchase. Thank you, Tesla!"

A commentator discussed how the Powerwalls allowed them to have power for the whole week of last Christmas, although they didn't turn on their Christmas lights to respect their neighbor.

"Tbh running your Christmas lights when no one else can is a total power move, literally," another user replied.

Solar batteries such as the Tesla Powerwall allow homeowners to save money on electricity and store power for disasters such as hurricanes. Regular backup generators rely on fuel, while solar batteries use the free, renewable energy of the sun and store it for when it is needed.

Another homeowner living off-grid proves this with their own solar setup, which stood up to the harsh elements of the winter and stored power even after heavy snowfall.

Companies such as EnergySage — a partner of TCD — provide an easy means of looking at estimates to find the most affordable and efficient tools for solar system installation and use.









While homeowners can also take advantage of the IRA's recent incentive program for solar installation now, President-elect Donald Trump has made it apparent that his administration will look at the possibility of eliminating these subsidies, so time is of the essence for those interested.

