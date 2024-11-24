Tesla owner stunned by dash cam footage after leaving car unattended in parking lot: 'I don't understand these people'

A Tesla owner shared a video of a bizarre incident in a parking lot in which someone attempted to literally box them in.

Shared in the r/TeslaCam subreddit with the title "I guess better than being keyed," the footage showed a man walking up to their car with multiple cardboard boxes, the type often seen at stores like Costco in lieu of shopping bags. The man then dropped the boxes behind the car, preventing the Tesla driver from backing out in what might be the most bizarre form of EV hate seen in a while.

People taking out their anger toward electric vehicles on electric vehicles is nothing new. Teslas in particular seem to be a popular target of ire, possibly related to company CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla owners have shown their cars' side-view mirrors being broken and times when they've been unplugged from charging ports. Just as frequently, though, they've seen a more passive-aggressive form of hostility practiced: internal combustion engine cars parked in charging spots in public lots.

The frustrations come despite the fact that owning an EV is a massive benefit to the environment. While there is a school of thought that the mining and creation of the batteries used to power EVs can have a bigger negative impact on the environment than just driving an ICE car or truck, that myth has been proved to be just that. The fact is, you can reduce your polluting footprint by making your next car an EV.

Commenters were understandably baffled by the man's actions.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Whoa, those boxes are unavoidable!" one joked, "Better watch out, OP."

"I don't understand these people," another said.

"I don't get it, Teslas are so common now," another said, "That's like being angry at a Toyota Camry," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.