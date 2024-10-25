  • Business Business

Tesla owner vents frustrations after realizing local charging station targeted by growing trend: 'Call the cops'

"Obviously this is bad."

by Cassidy Lovell
"Obviously this is bad."

Photo Credit: iStock

It isn't just annoying when gas-powered cars park in designated electric vehicle spots — depending on where you live, it may even be illegal. 

In the r/TeslaLounge community, a Redditor shared a photo of an AT&T parking lot in which gas-powered vehicles were taking up spots intended for EVs. 

"Obviously this is bad."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tesla Chargers in Georgia," they wrote.

Not only is this an inconvenience for EV drivers who need a charge, but it's illegal in some states, too. This can result in you getting your car towed or leave you with a several-hundred-dollar fine. 

Unfortunately, it's not common for EV drivers to find their charging spots occupied by vehicles that shouldn't be there. Some gas-powered drivers do it out of convenience. For example, some charging spots are closer to stores, or other spots may not be available. 

Some seemingly do it out of defiance — like this driver, who decided to take up not one, but two designated EV spots. Others even take their frustration out on the chargers themselves, damaging them or stripping them of their valuable copper wire. 

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

Despite this, electric vehicles are growing more popular as increasingly affordable options make their way to market — with affordability boosted by discounts and tax credits available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

They are also much cheaper to operate and maintain than their gas-powered counterparts. Not to mention they don't spew toxic pollution from their tailpipes when driven, which is why some states, like California, are working to phase out gas-powered vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency, across the globe, "Nearly one in five cars sold in 2023 was electric."

Commenters of the original post were frustrated but recommended a path to swift justice.

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🔘 Chargers not working 🚫

🔘 Chargers not being available 😥

🔘 Charging being too expensive 💰

🔘 Charging taking too long ⌚

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Obviously this is bad, and the only real solution here is to call the cops and hope they start towing people," one user said.

Another Redditor directly recommended that the OP "Call the cops."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x