Tesla owner vents frustrations after realizing local charging station targeted by growing trend: 'Call the cops'

It isn't just annoying when gas-powered cars park in designated electric vehicle spots — depending on where you live, it may even be illegal.

In the r/TeslaLounge community, a Redditor shared a photo of an AT&T parking lot in which gas-powered vehicles were taking up spots intended for EVs.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tesla Chargers in Georgia," they wrote.

Not only is this an inconvenience for EV drivers who need a charge, but it's illegal in some states, too. This can result in you getting your car towed or leave you with a several-hundred-dollar fine.

Unfortunately, it's not common for EV drivers to find their charging spots occupied by vehicles that shouldn't be there. Some gas-powered drivers do it out of convenience. For example, some charging spots are closer to stores, or other spots may not be available.

Some seemingly do it out of defiance — like this driver, who decided to take up not one, but two designated EV spots. Others even take their frustration out on the chargers themselves, damaging them or stripping them of their valuable copper wire.

Despite this, electric vehicles are growing more popular as increasingly affordable options make their way to market — with affordability boosted by discounts and tax credits available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

They are also much cheaper to operate and maintain than their gas-powered counterparts. Not to mention they don't spew toxic pollution from their tailpipes when driven, which is why some states, like California, are working to phase out gas-powered vehicles. According to the International Energy Agency, across the globe, "Nearly one in five cars sold in 2023 was electric."

Commenters of the original post were frustrated but recommended a path to swift justice.

"Obviously this is bad, and the only real solution here is to call the cops and hope they start towing people," one user said.

Another Redditor directly recommended that the OP "Call the cops."

