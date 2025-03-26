Tesla owner shares shocking footage of 'awful' behavior caught in parking lot: 'Thought it would never happen'

Several months ago, a Tesla owner caught someone on video hitting their car. "Thought it would never happen," they wrote on the post.

"I suffered broken tail lights, very noticeable dent, and a few scratches," the driver further responded to a commenter.

However, the OP isn't alone as the object of EV vandalism. Other drivers have pulled up to roadside EV chargers only to find cables cut, and the same happened at a library charging station in Tucson.

Despite what several commenters thought, EV hatred isn't restricted to one brand, as the entire concept — reducing dependency on gasoline or diesel — has posed a threat to a billion-dollar oil industry. Large oil companies have even been sued for their role in the contributing to rising global temperatures, associated with a range of troublesome effects, like more intense extreme weather. As of last September, there were 86 climate lawsuits against these stakeholders, according to ESG Dive.

The scrutiny of these vehicles also extends to their production, which starts with mining. There are legitimate concerns about lithium extraction — an essential material for EV batteries — as it uses large amounts of water and can release pollutants into nearby water streams. Sure, lithium requires mining, as do dirty fuels like oil and coal, but the numbers aren't comparable.

Price has also been a sore spot. However, those upfront costs have decreased, as noted in the data from Cox Automotive, and the Inflation Reduction Act has provided rebates to further help offset them.

Plus, with sustainable practices, lithium batteries can be recycled and recharged — you can't recycle diesel fuel to add to your car. Once mined, the material can continue to be part of a circular economy in a way dirty fuels in combustible engines can't. Plus, during operation, lithium batteries don't emit harmful polluting gases into the environment, which leads to an increasingly hotter planet.

One commenter said, "I don't get the hatred people have for these." Another said: "That's awful."

Someone else joked, "Looks like he was arguing with the car, and [incensed] it wouldn't reply."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.