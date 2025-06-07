New Tesla owner shares honest review after purchasing first-ever electric vehicle: 'They fixed it'

A new car owner was jazzed about their recent purchase and decided to share some photos and thoughts to the r/ModelY subreddit.

"Had QC issues, how did they not see the trim popping out!" the original poster wrote. "Everything else was fine, They fixed it same day. Overall happy, been thinking about getting a Tesla for last couple years and with this refresh and promotion I felt like the time was perfect."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Occasional manufacturing defects notwithstanding, electric vehicles are a major upgrade from gas cars. For one, burning gas introduces all sorts of health hazards to those driving, riding, and in the community. Switching to an EV can avoid that.

EVs are also cheaper to own in the long haul. As gas prices climb, electricity stays relatively cheap. There is the hump of the initial investment to get over, but the Inflation Reduction Act will continue to offer incentives until Congress repeals them; it may be best to jump on those opportunities while they're around.

Of course, EVs are great for the environment. Light-duty vehicles contribute a lot of pollution to the atmosphere, which exacerbates extreme weather events, raises sea levels, and acidifies oceans. Even after taking manufacturing pollution into account, EVs come out ahead of gas cars.

Adding solar to the mix is a way to double down on the benefits of owning an EV, both from economic and sustainability standpoints. When your car is powered by the sun, you save even more money on monthly utility bills and evade the pollution generated by a dirty grid.

Commenters were excited for the original poster's new Model Y.

"Congrats and welcome to the fam!" one community member said.

"Congratulations! Looks outstanding. Have a blast!" another wrote.

