Mom shares honest review after test-driving ultra-futuristic Tesla: 'Cosplaying as a Tesla owner for the day'

Electric vehicles are more popular than ever. Their energy efficiency and financial savings are big drivers of the increase in sales, but are they as practical for families as they are efficient? One mother shared their review after using an EV for a day.

In a TikTok video, user Taylor (@taaylorvictoriaa), who makes content about their life as a toddler mom, shared their review of the Tesla Model Y. "Not an ad but I fear I am obsessed with this vehicle," the caption reads.

In the video, Taylor, who drives a compact SUV, explains that Tesla gave them a Tesla Model Y for the day and details how it went. "I personally love that this car is so minimalistic," Taylor says in the video. "The technology is insane, there's storage galore, there's wireless charging, the backseat is so spacious, and, of course, there's full self-driving."

The backseat had enough space to fit a car seat with ease. Taylor also tested out the self-driving and auto-parking functions in an empty parking lot. "It was definitely fun cosplaying as a Tesla owner for the day," Taylor said.

The Tesla Model Y, one of the best-selling cars of 2024, is one of the most popular options for EVs. It helps reduce planet-warming pollution that impacts health and weather disasters, has an efficient battery, and can save drivers money on maintenance and fuel over time.

According to Tesla, drivers can save up to $6,500 on gas over five years. Along with tax credits, families can enjoy the spacious and technologically advanced vehicle while saving money and helping the planet.

For larger families, there is a seven-seat option available and reports of a six-seat version coming this year.

"Absolutely OBSESSED with my Model Y," commented another user.

Others discussed how good the car is for their family.

"We have the 2022 model Y with 2 kids (6 and 4)," said one. "Works just fine and fits everything (baseball, tennis, hockey etc). They love it."

"Definitely my dream car, currently driving a Dodge Charger and thinking about getting a Model Y as my next car," another commented.

Looking to make the switch to an EV? With a little research, you can ensure you get the best deal on the best model for you.

