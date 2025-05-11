First-time Tesla owner shares honest review after first drive in Model Y: 'Still doesn't feel real'

After getting a Tesla Model Y Performance on clearance, one Redditor said they are "in love" with life as an electric vehicle driver. "Still doesn't feel real," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster owned many cars before, yet named this one — their 43rd car — the "best car I have owned." They got the legacy MYP for $35,770 after tax credits like the Inflation Reduction Act, a referral bonus, and a dealer discount. One commenter praised: "Such a good deal."

The price isn't the only thing the OP loved about their new electric ride. The driving speed, smoothness, and quietness are other reasons the first-time Tesla and EV owner was won over. "Congrats on the buy. Mine's the same, 10 months old I think this month. Absolutely love it," remarked another EV owner.

This driver's testimony is an example of why more people say goodbye to gasoline pumps and hello to chargers. Gas prices are notorious for fluctuating and can cost $2,000-$2,220 annually compared to EV charging costs of $500 to $800, per Premium Autos. An electric-charged car doesn't produce toxic gases — a major cause of the planet's overheating. This pollution also exacerbates health concerns like asthma and certain cancers.

Anyone hesitating to buy from controversial brands has several EV options to consider, including the ZDX from Acura, several Audi SUVs, BMW's i4 car and i5 sedan, Cadillac's Escalade IQ, Chevrolet's Silverado EV pickup truck, and the Fiat 500e.

Customers can look forward to innovations that make EV ownership easier for more drivers. Kia's new series of electric vans operates like a "puzzle" with movable parts, allowing a fun camper version and a wheelchair-accessible one at a proposed price of $39,960. Plus, recent designs for Toyota's pedal-less FT-Me show a perfect car for wheelchair users and new drivers, thanks to only requiring hand steering.

When drivers like the OP switch to EVs, they also support green jobs. For example, Toyota is creating 340 more jobs at its Indiana plant to build more of these vehicles. Such sustainable industry jobs and products, ranging from EVs to solar panels to induction stoves, are major factors in living on a cleaner and cooler planet.

Consumers can learn more about buying their first EV before taking the leap. They can also check other organizations like EnergySage and Rewiring America for help making other green home upgrades.

