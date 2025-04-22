See Toyota's futuristic EV concept packed with game-changing accessibility tech: 'Would be great for running errands'

"It's the perfect car for wheelchair users who often need adaptive enhancements."

Back in March, InsideEVs reported that Toyota is ready to make a huge mark in the electric vehicle world with its new two-seat pedal-less design study, said to be inspired by a jet helmet, called the FT-Me.

Thanks to the lack of pedals, it's the perfect car for wheelchair users who often need adaptive enhancements — it only requires hand steering with proposed sliders for speed control. New drivers still adjusting to life on the road can enjoy this easy-to-maneuver and park option thanks to its petite eight-foot size and "good all-round visibility."

Techies may also get a kick out of being able to use a smartphone to operate it instead of a traditional key. This enhanced EV also leaves even less of a carbon impact than others at three times less energy per kilometer. With rooftop solar panels, drivers may not even need to charge them and enjoy all-day driving without hassle.

Toyota (and other manufacturers) are making it easier to drive cleaner vehicles with various features and styles, but that doesn't mean everyone is at ease with these greener vehicles yet. Unfortunately, some people are still hesitant about EVs due to misinformation from dirty fuel-based companies claiming that such fuels aren't impacting weather and an increasingly hot planet. Others worry about the lithium mining production needed for batteries.

While developers mine roughly 30 million tons of clean energy minerals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, etc., annually, this practice will eventually wane as such materials are reusable. Some smartphone batteries are already being recycled for cars. It's also a much smaller amount than the over 16 billion tons of mined dirty fuels, which aren't reusable and cause massive pollution both in production and once in use.

The comments mostly had a positive take on the new model, with one providing a word of caution. "Toyota [has] a history of clever microcars that are intriguing but never make it to production. The reason is that profits are low," warned one person.

However, another compared it to the popular Citroen Ami as the "Ami and its variations have been a fair hit in Europe."

Another noted, "Would be great for running errands within a ~10-mile radius from home."

Whether you need a full-sized model or something more compact, drivers have more options than ever to convert to an electric vehicle.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.