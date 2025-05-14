Tesla owner shares photo after returning to infuriating scene in parking lot: 'It's sad'

There are few things more frustrating than walking back to your parked car and seeing a deep scratch across the side. That's the situation a Tesla owner shared in the Model 3 subreddit, posting a photo of their electric vehicle with a visible gash and asking for advice: "Somebody keyed my car in the parking lot. Do folks here have any tips on how I can fix this myself?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image, posted last summer, shows a long scrape running through the paint. Commenters offered support and technical advice. "Is that through the paint and into the primer? Or are you through the primer and into the bare metal? If you've still got paint there you could try wet sanding with 1000-2000 grit sandpaper and then polishing it out, but with the scratch going all the way through your clear coat, the paint is compromised," one Redditor said.

Since the original poster was unsure how to tell how deep the scratch was, another commenter added: "Generally, with your fingernail, and by looking at it. Clear, paint, primer and metal are all different colors."

While this incident didn't make headlines, it speaks to a broader issue: the rise of EV vandalism. Whether it's cutting public charging cords, blocking EV-only parking spots, or damaging cars, these acts of hostility can slow the shift away from gas-powered vehicles. And that transition is essential: Even with the environmental impact of battery manufacturing and mining, EVs remain far cleaner than traditional vehicles.

EV ownership can also be a money-saver, especially when paired with renewable energy. Charging your car with solar energy not only reduces dependence on dirty fuels but also lowers electricity bills.

As more people make the switch to EVs, building a culture of support — not sabotage — is key. No one should be penalized for driving a cleaner vehicle. As one commenter put it, "It's sad."

