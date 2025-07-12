Tesla owner shares unexpected revelation after a month with new vehicle: 'I'm usually over it'

Some people love the idea of a new car more than the reality of owning one. But a Reddit post in the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit is resonating with drivers who say this electric vehicle is the rare exception.

"Usually after my first car payment I'm over a car," the original poster shared. "I have loved every mile on this M3!"

Since trading in their Honda Civic for a Tesla Model 3, the driver said the experience has been nothing but positive over the first month. No buyer's remorse. No second thoughts. Just a satisfaction that comes from cutting ties with the gas pump and discovering a quieter, smoother, and cleaner drive.

While Teslas often grab headlines for their sleek design or semiautonomous tech, this post reminds us of the less hyped, more practical reasons to go electric: no gas station detours, fewer maintenance issues, and lower repair costs. Those savings can add up to thousands of dollars over time.

Driving an EV also means cleaner air in the community. With zero tailpipe emissions, EVs help reduce pollution and climate-warming gases. Charging at home with solar panels can take those benefits even further. Tapping into your own clean energy source lowers your fueling costs and keeps your footprint small.

The post drew comments from others who have had similar experiences — drivers who say they're surprised not just by the convenience of owning an EV, but also by how much they like it.

"I love a new car, the smell, the cleanliness all of it and by the time the first payment comes around I'm usually over it too," one commenter replied. "Not this time. I love love love my M3!!"

Another added: "I tire of my cars fairly quickly as well, however, I've really enjoyed my M3P so far. It's definitely made me a believer in that EVs can be fun and this likely won't be my last EV."

Someone who's spent decades behind gas-powered cars chimed in, saying: "Been driving cars for 25yrs, but driving tesla made me feel like driving again for the very first time."

