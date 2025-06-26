Tesla reportedly preps game-changing upgrade to its vehicles: 'Could be as much as 10 times more capable'

The electric vehicle market is booming, and upgrades within the Tesla universe could bring us closer to an autonomous vehicle future and more powerful cars.

According to Not a Tesla App, Tesla is planning to upgrade its Full Self-Driving hardware to 10 times the power of the previous iteration. The new tech, called AI5, may be manufactured by both Samsung and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

"Tesla is preparing for the production of its new AI5 FSD computer with a performance target of 2,000 to 2,500 trillion operations per second," Not a Tesla App reported. "... During a past earnings call, [CEO] Elon [Musk] claimed AI5 could be as much as 10 times more capable than HW4, which would imply an astronomical 5,000 TOPS."

TOPS is the measurement used to assess the notional optimal performance of AI hardware, essentially detailing the capabilities of various artificial intelligence accelerators. While the increase in Tesla's TOPS target would mean faster, smarter cars, gearing the company up to scale up its robotaxi endeavor, it would also require more power. That's where Gigafactories come in, as they house supercomputers to train the AI.

Automated cars, or FSD models, are huge for Tesla right now after the company dropped to low points as Musk's activity within the Trump administration led many to bail on the brand and even protest it.

Automated cars, or FSD models, are huge for Tesla right now after the company dropped to low points as Musk's activity within the Trump administration led many to bail on the brand and even protest it.

To optimize your savings from EV ownership, solar panels can fuel your vehicle cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid, bringing your monthly cost down to near $0.

