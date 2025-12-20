New Tesla owner shares honest reactions on first-time EV experience: 'I never would have thought'

One Tesla owner shared how glad they were to make the switch to an electric vehicle in a Reddit post.

The driver shared a photo of their new Model 3 to the subreddit dedicated to the car model. They added that the vehicle is their first EV.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Recently sold my Mustang and got this bad boy," the poster said. "I never would have thought I would enjoy a car this much, but after 1 month of owning it I am still blown away each time I get in it!"

The owner added that their father, whose Ford F-150 is also seen in the photo, made the switch too. He traded in his truck for a Tesla Model S Plaid after test-driving the poster's Model 3.

Drivers have increasingly embraced electric vehicles over their old internal combustion engine cars. This has far-reaching implications for people's budgets and health. One study found that motorists could save on average up to $8,000 when they switched to an EV.

Going electric means you never have to deal with high gas prices again. Plus, EVs keep dirty exhaust out of the atmosphere, which means less heat-trapping fumes turbo-charging extreme weather.

Exhaust isn't just bad for the planet, it's bad for your lungs. One study found that children would have fewer asthma attacks if all new vehicles sold by 2035 were electric. The air pollution created while idling in traffic can also lead to spikes in high blood pressure.

There are many ways that drivers can further enhance the savings they get when going electric. For example, home solar can reduce charging costs for EV owners. It can also bring the cost of your home energy down as far as $0. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great tool to help homeowners understand their solar options and save money (up to $10,000).

Reddit users were excited for the poster and their new Model 3. Several shared the similar feelings they had when making the switch to an EV.

"The smiles per mile are great!!" one person wrote.

"Cheers and welcome to the fam! It's even more admirable that your dad switched over to the MSP instead of the [Cybertruck]. S drives far better and parking it isn't a pain," another shared.

