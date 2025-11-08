Driver shares honest reactions after switching to EV for the first time: 'I finally made the plunge'

One driver proudly told the "r/EquinoxEv" subreddit, "I finally made the plunge" and switched to electric vehicles.

A photo of the shiny red 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS shows the driver's stylish transition away from combustion-engine vehicles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Beautiful color. Enjoy your new vehicle," praised one commenter, while another said, "The red looks so good! Congrats. Got my first one in July and love it!"

So far, the new EV driver's only minor complaint concerns a potential upgrade for charging their phone inside this model. They prefer "a modified pad for the Qi charging pad" for their phone, since the rubber insert on the current model is a hindrance. However, they added, "Works great when I remove the rubber insert."

Despite the phone-charging dilemma, the EV owner's transition away from internal combustion engine cars is a healthy choice. Vehicle pollutants such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter, ultrafine particles (UFPs), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) linger in the air through tailpipe exhaust. This increases cancer risk along with respiratory and heart issues, according to the California Air Resources Board.

With zero tailpipe pollution, per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and lithium batteries that can be recycled, EV usage can help clear and cool down the air on an overheating planet. Depending on your driving needs, you can even fill up at home and avoid vandalism at charging stations.

Plus, there's the impressive savings. According to a 2024 Atlas Public Policy study, EV owners generally save 40-65% on annual fuel costs versus gas-powered vehicle drivers. Thanks to fewer mechanical components, these green cars also help drivers save 4% on repair and maintenance costs.

Making your next car an EV is just one way to reduce your carbon footprint and work toward a cleaner, cooler future. Continue your energy-efficient conversion with induction stoves, heat pumps, and solar panel installation. Going solar can reduce your energy bill to as little as $0.

A home charging station powered by solar further reduces your EV charging costs, and EnergySage — a TCD-vetted source — can easily provide quotes from local installers and help you save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Due to the upfront investment, buying a home solar system may not be possible for everyone, but leasing solar panels is an alternative for those looking to avoid high, fluctuating energy prices while also helping the planet.

Other Redditors could relate to the original poster's mobile issue, as one shared, "I have to take my phone out of it's case [in] order to wirelessly charge it."

Another added, "The USB-C charging ports were put in the absolute worst spot. I've started using the rear ones and just running the cable up onto the passenger seat."

