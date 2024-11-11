Tesla driver captures disheartening incident after leaving car to charge unattended: 'Seriously, why do they do it?'

"This is one of the top 10 things that anger me."

A Tesla driver shared a depressing video on YouTube in which a woman unplugged their electric vehicle from a charging station.

"This happened at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey," the poster said. "... She decided it was a smart idea to unplug my Tesla Model 3 while it was charging. I had charged for 15 minutes before I got a notification on my Tesla app that charging had stopped."

In the video, a woman can be seen walking between the charging Tesla and another vehicle before coming back around and unplugging the car from its station.

Incidents such as this happen all too frequently to EV owners around the world. Owners have shared videos of passersby unplugging their cars from charging stations, keying their EVs, and even kicking their bumpers for no apparent reason.

One incident in Omaha, Nebraska, showed someone disconnecting the car from its charging station and using the charger to smash both the front and rear windshields of the car.

These acts of vandalism may contribute to a slower adoption of EVs around the country, but they certainly aren't stopping it — particularly as people awaken to the incredible savings they offer over time on fuel and maintenance.

Growth in that sector has continued to boom, and technology continues to advance as batteries become increasingly reliable. Research is also continuing to debunk a number of misconceptions around EVs.

Most notably, the idea that the mining required to get the metals to create EV batteries has a bigger negative environmental impact than the mining for dirty energy sources has been proved to be a myth.

For their part, commenters were baffled by this woman's behavior.

"People can be so dumb," one said.

"This is one of the top 10 things that anger me," another replied.

"Why? Seriously, why do they do it?" someone else said.

