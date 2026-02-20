Tesla drivers settle the biggest debate over owning EVs versus gas cars after sharing real-world stats: 'How much did y'all end up saving?'

Electricity is cheaper than gas, and charging at home is the way to reap the most significant savings.

A Canadian Tesla driver on Reddit shared a specific cost breakdown to show exactly how much they were saving with their new electric vehicle.

"How much did y'all end up saving on gas by owning a Tesla?" they asked in the r/TeslaLounge subreddit, where they also posted a screenshot of a tracking app to share their own charging stats and gas savings.

The original poster spent 832 Canadian dollars ($608) and saved CA$1,828 ($1,336) in 2025. In other words, they would have spent more than three times as much for the year if they had been driving an internal combustion engine vehicle. According to the app, they did about 85% of their charging at home.

That's consistent with the results that many EV owners experience. Electricity is cheaper than gas, and charging at home is the way to reap the most significant savings.

Others in the thread reported receiving even more dramatic savings.

"$19 spent. $5,500 savings," one user said. "Free supercharging ftw."

