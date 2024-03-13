Tesla Cybertruck owner posts video of impressive acceleration on drag race strip: 'Not bad for a 7,000-pound truck'

The incredibly consistent fast speeds of the Cybertruck show the versatility of electric vehicles beyond just replacing cars.

While the Tesla Cybertruck may sport the most unusual design of electric vehicles, don't be fooled by its hard exterior and hefty weight. This car can move fast.

In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, 2024 Tesla Cyberbeast owner DblCapCrimpin (@dblcapcrimpin) showcased the surprising speed of the nearly 7,000-pound electric vehicle. On a drag race strip, the Cyberbeast clocked an eighth of a mile in less than seven seconds four out of five times, hitting 0-60 in 2.68 seconds.

He posted the full video clip of the Cyberbeast's speed on YouTube.

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the U.S., reducing harmful pollution from cars and lowering fuel costs. The impact of Tesla's Cybertruck can even extend beyond the road, powering your home in case of a power outage.

Now, the Cybertruck is answering questions about its aerodynamics by putting it to the test. It's shown to reach high speeds quickly, though this raises questions of range.

The incredibly consistent fast speeds of the Cybertruck show the versatility of electric vehicles beyond just replacing cars, as these college students showed with their offroad test. EVs can potentially be used for all needs of motor vehicles.

With the speed tests of the Cybertruck, there are still some fears about the speed of such a heavy vehicle, especially with the autopilot features. According to Inside EVs, guardrails can't stop them in the U.S., which can be fatal with cars going at such great speeds. This can also pose a danger for pedestrians with 7,000 pounds hurtling toward them.

"When people hit their heads on it, it's going to cause more damage to them," noted Adrian Lund, the former president of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, per Reuters. According to the Institute, trucks of any kind pose more danger for pedestrians.

With the speed test from DblCapCrimpin, we get a glimpse of the speed of an EV but not the whole picture.

"Great, but truck drivers want range and hauling powers," says one commenter on the subreddit r/Teslamotors.

While drag racing and high speeds may not be the intended use of Cybertrucks, the video certainly shows the capability of the electric vehicle, far surpassing the fastest 0-60 speeds of other pickup trucks.

Yet, for DblCapCrimpin, he sees the reliability of an electric vehicle engine and its impressive speeds. "Overall, not bad for a 7,000-pound truck," he says.

