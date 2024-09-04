5 times Tesla went viral for a good reason

Although Tesla often gets a bad rap lately thanks to controversial CEO Elon Musk, its infamous electric vehicles frequently go viral on their own merit — often for positive reasons.
From incredible feats of the vehicles themselves to unique driver experiences, here are five times Tesla made headlines for doing something exciting.
Cybertrucks driving into deep water
In 2022, a year before the Cybertruck even began production, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the Cybertruck "will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes, and even seas that aren't too choppy."
Earlier this year, one YouTuber showed off exactly how the Cybertruck functions in deep waters.
In the video, TechRax shows off how to put the Cybertruck into "Wade Mode," which raises the height of the truck and pressurizes the battery to allow the truck to drive through deep waters.
A Cybertruck pretending to be a Toyota Tundra
While Tesla was still testing out the Cybertruck model in 2023, the company decided to have a bit of fun, with one viral video showing the electric truck wrapped to look like a Toyota Tundra.
Although the Tundra is not a direct competitor — it comes in a hybrid version, but there's no all-electric option — Tesla used the moment to show that it sees the Cybertruck as more than just an EV.
Self-driving features saving the day
One Tesla owner went viral after sharing a video from his car's dash cam as one of the EV's features saved him from a potentially fatal head-to-head collision.
In the clip, the Tesla is in full self-driving mode and as another car makes an incorrect turn heading into oncoming traffic, the Tesla shifts over into the next lane "as if nothing was wrong."
A big win for accessible parking
Tesla's self-driving potential does not stop with crash avoidance, as one Tesla fan account took to X to share. In the clip, they show a major benefit of the company's "smart summon" feature, with footage showing a car automatically backing out of a tight parking space to allow the owner, who has mobility issues and uses a wheelchair, to access the vehicle.
Tesla Semis take on icy roads
Not only has Tesla made advancements in its personal vehicles, but the company is also going viral for new electric commercial semi-trucks. Though the new fleet is still rare, with only 100 vehicles on the road, one Tesla Semi was caught in action by the California Highway Patrol earlier this year.
In the viral video, the Semi is seen driving on a closed icy road with no trouble. Questions have been raised about Tesla's battery performance in colder temperatures, but this particular video shows the new Semi coming out unscathed.
