Driver discloses real-world cost breakdown after ditching her gas car for a Tesla: 'Super controversial but I like [it]'

A TikToker who recently replaced a gas-guzzler with a Tesla Model 3 is finding that at-home charging is the cheapest way to replenish the battery.

The motorist, Cindy Mae (@cindymae.lv), posts about life in Vegas. Owning the cleaner ride hasn't disrupted her schedule, as she repowers overnight at home most of the time, according to the clip.

"I find the cost of having a Tesla very, very cheap," Cindy Mae said in the post.

She and her husband both have Model 3s, which cost about $100 a month to recharge. The TikToker says they would "easily" spend $100 a week for fuel when they had gas cars.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Kelley Blue Book provides a cost breakdown comparing at-home and public charging, along with a formula to calculate costs based on specific utility rates. Charging at home is generally significantly cheaper, costing about $61.18 per month on average. By comparison, the same amount of energy would cost about $169 at a public charger, per Kelley.

In the clip, Cindy Mae charges at a Tesla Supercharger, adding about 100 miles for around $12 in about 12 minutes.

Qmerit is a great resource for free estimates for at-home Level 2 chargers. It's the best setup for overnight charging, as packs can be juiced in under 10 hours. Level 1, or charging from a regular wall outlet with an adapter, can take more than 40 hours for a full recharge, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Public DC fast-charge stations, such as Superchargers, are the quickest — and most expensive. There are more than 70,000 Superchargers around the world, billed as providing 200 miles of range in 15 minutes, according to Tesla.

Certain states offer incentives for buying and charging an EV, including cheaper electricity prices. Cindy Mae mentions taking advantage of lower utility rates when charging her Tesla.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Car and Driver listed the 2025 Model 3 as starting at just over $44,000. However, lower-cost EV options are on the horizon: Ford has plans for a $30,000 electric pickup, set to be built in 2027. Slate plans to launch an electric truck next year, priced as low as $25,000. Ford's Power Promise program still offers a complimentary home charger and installation when you buy or lease a Ford EV.

And EV owners can save up to $1,500 a year in gas and service costs, including eliminating the need for troublesome oil changes, providing long-term value. That's in addition to preventing thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution annually, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The tailpipe gases are linked by government-cited studies to a range of health problems, including cancer risks.

Home solar can add to the savings by providing free energy to charge your ride. EnergySage is a free tool that can help you compare quotes, find an installer, and lock in federal rebates before they expire on Dec. 31. All told, you can save up to $10,000.

Cindy Mae gives a mostly glowing review of her Tesla and is happy she ditched her gas car.

"Electric vs gas car is super controversial but I like the low maintenance!" the TikToker wrote in the post.

One viewer seemed convinced, commenting: "I could never go back to a regular car."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.