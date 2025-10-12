Tesla owner breaks down difference in energy bill before and after installing charger: 'You might be pretty surprised'

Erick (@echainzz), a technology enthusiast, installed a Tesla charger at home and was eager to share the impact it had on his electricity bill.

"A lot of you were super curious to see how much my electric bill has gone up," he said at the beginning of a TikTok video. "Honestly, you might be pretty surprised."

Erick said he had previously paid about $115 on his monthly electric bill. His first bill after installing and using the charger to power his electric vehicle at home was projected to come in at $200.

While some may see that as a sizable jump, it's cheaper than filling up on gas by a long shot. And even compared to the pricing at public Supercharger stations, there are good savings to be had. In fact, one study suggested home charging to be the most economical scenario when it comes to fueling cars.

Switching to an EV is a smart move across the board. In addition to savings on fuel and maintenance, EVs also sidestep the harmful fumes and heat-trapping pollution that come from burning gas.

Atmospheric pollution is the primary driver of the rising global temperatures that exacerbate extreme weather like floods, heat waves, and droughts. And these disasters have massive implications for everything from health and safety to housing, agriculture, and ecology — all of which come with their own costs.

Those who want to double down on the convenience and savings of home EV charging might consider adding solar panels to the mix. EnergySage offers free online tools that can connect prospective buyers with vetted, local installers, potentially saving homeowners up to $10,000 on installation costs.

One video viewer even suggested this method to Erick. "Try a solar panel with battery," they wrote.

Viewers also seemed impressed by the fairly moderate change that the at-home charger brought to Erick's electricity bill.

"Bro, that's like $100 in gas per month. That's a W," they shared.

