Tesla drivers raise red flags about concerning incidents on roadways: 'Aggressive'

A Tesla owner started a Reddit discussion about experiencing other people's rage toward their electric vehicle, sharing that large, lifted trucks have cut them off and blown black smoke at them on multiple occasions.

One person shared a similar experience, describing that "he followed us and got all aggressive (in) this huge truck … I almost called the police."

Aggression and vandalism, including incidents such as this called "coal rolling," toward Teslas is not uncommon, as evidenced by the range of photos, videos, and discussions on Reddit.

Widespread adoption of EVs is a crucial global step toward cutting our use of dirty energy sources like gas and oil. When Tesla owners experience threatening behavior from others, it can slow widespread adoption, as it may discourage some potential EV purchasers from making the switch.

While the exact reasons for each incident of aggression or vandalism are unknown, one reason is thought to be resistance to change.

Anti-EV arguments include concerns about pollution created during the battery manufacturing and charging process. While mining for elements needed for the battery-production process uses millions of tons of minerals each year, that pales in comparison to the billions of tons of dirty fuels we dig out of the earth annually for gas-powered vehicles.

Some people feel that EV ownership is hypocritical since this method of transitioning to clean energy has an impact on the environment. The impact, however, is far less than the impact of gas-powered vehicles, and the process continues to improve.

Over the life of a vehicle, an EV has much less impact on the environment with zero tailpipe pollution.

It's more about progress than perfection.

The Redditor who posted about the Tesla rage they were experiencing was met with a range of similar tales and both sarcastic and real advice on how to handle the incidents.

"You challenge all they know and their way of life by going electric," one Redditor explained.

"Take note of their license plate number, then report them to your state environmental quality agency," one Tesla owner advised. "(That) will usually end up getting the a****** a summons to come have their emissions system inspected, and they get a ticket if the system has been tampered with."

"I see this too," empathized another Redditor. "These people are insecure and scared of change while needing to overcompensate for whatever reason … new technology will sometimes bring out the worst in people."

