Tesla driver shares video after road rage incident involving four men in a pickup truck: 'Absolutely uncalled for'

Among the reasons to buy an electric vehicle are lower refueling costs, reduced maintenance, and none of the tailpipe pollution that would usually contribute to poor air quality and rising temperatures.

But getting chased by angry drivers is probably not something you would have signed up for.

Though it's unclear what the exact motivations of the road rage were and whether the target's car being an EV was a factor, the Wham Baam TeslaCam YouTube channel uploaded footage of a Tesla Model 3 being pursued down a highway by a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The video says the driver of the pickup was bothered after believing they were cut off, and it does appear the Tesla passes the pickup from the right lane coming out of an intersection and pulls in front of the pickup, albeit by a safe distance that shouldn't be considered "cutting off." And the video itself would seem to indicate the Tesla had a 360-degree camera mounted to it from an angle that might have looked conspicuous — the combination of which might annoy someone, but those factors certainly don't warrant the response that followed.

To get a measure of revenge, the pickup then drove dangerously, tailgating the Tesla, switching lanes, pulling out in front of other motorists, and even driving on the sidewalk at one point.

When it was able to catch up after some distance, the pickup stopped, and two passengers hopped out. They approached the Tesla, and one slapped the windshield with his hand, with what looked like intentions to do much more.

Behind the pickup, a truck driver had to quickly maneuver out of the way to avoid a collision after the hasty braking.

Commenters on the video were stunned, with one user saying people who are caught in acts of road rage should have their "driver's license suspended for six months."

"This was absolutely uncalled for," said one YouTube user.

"Thank God for dash cams," another commented.

Indeed, while this case appears to be captured using a separately purchased and mounted camera, another benefit of buying a Tesla, in particular, is the number of cameras on the vehicle. They can help capture people trying to cause intentional damage in parking lots while unoccupied with Sentry Mode, or record motorists engaged in dangerous driving via multiple cameras surrounding the vehicle.

But perhaps the biggest draw is the reduced fuel costs. According to EnergySage, an EV costs around $0.05 a mile in electricity, compared to $0.13 per mile for gas-powered alternatives. What's more, that electricity will produce no planet-warming pollution while out on the road, unlike equivalent vehicles that run on dirty fuel.

Some drivers of internal combustion engine cars seemingly haven't got the message, though. Unfortunately, some are even outright hostile to EV drivers, intentionally parking in charging spots to prevent access and engaging in coal-rolling when coming across battery-powered cars.

EV drivers have the last laugh, though, knowing their cars are far better for the planet and their wallet than increasingly outdated ICEs.

