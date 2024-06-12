Tesla driver shares disturbing video after being harassed by pickup truck: 'Seriously, send those vids to the cops'

The pickup dangerously swerves through several lanes multiple times to end up back in front of the Tesla.

A Tesla driver recently shared a video of dangerous harassment from a pickup truck driver.

A video from the Wham Baam Teslacam channel on YouTube explains the concept of rolling coal, which is a nasty, illegal modification that some diesel engine drivers make to spew black exhaust out of their tailpipes by increasing the amount of fuel that enters the engine.

The video then shows a pickup truck driver seemingly intentionally rolling coal in front of Jeff Mahin's Tesla Model 3, perhaps as a purposeful act of anti-environmentalism protesting the car's electric power. The pickup dangerously swerves through several lanes multiple times to end up back in front of the Tesla, as if it's an unfriendly game of Mario Kart instead of a high-speed highway drive in Miami.

"Rollin' Coal mods earn you a $5,000 fine here in Arizona," one commenter said. "Seriously, send those vids to the cops/highway patrol."

Later in the video, there's a different pickup rolling coal in front of Blue Bird X's Tesla, followed by a diesel truck unsuccessfully attempting to shoot smoke at Jeremy Venturino's EV.

User SDuck then shows off footage of a truck driver waving at them and blowing smoke toward their vehicle, and Craig Hart shares video of himself on autopilot in the right lane and failing to smoke him out before passing by.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The last clip in the video shows Jeff Esguerra's experience getting aggressively smoked before escaping in West Covina, CA.

These diesel polluters are unnecessarily rude bad actors going out of their way to pollute the environment more than their vehicles need to, but their unruly behavior shouldn't shame EV drivers — or anyone else, for that matter — from taking steps to help ensure a cleaner future.

Fortunately, diesel vehicles are becoming less and less essential to contemporary society as alternatives like the Tesla Semi, electric cargo movers, and tractors powered by sustainable energy are becoming more available.

"Idk why people would get so angry over someone driving a car. Who cares what other people drive?" one user wrote.

"Imagine trying to roll coal on a Tesla and it pulls away faster than any car you've ever seen in your life," another user said.

"Funny how nine months later majority of these drivers won't roll coal because it costs them $7.00 a gallon," a third user said.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.