Tenant dumbfounded by concerning red flag spotted in message from landlord: 'Why on earth would the landlord care?'

A humorous yet troubling interaction has gone viral after a U.K. tenant received a text from their landlord complaining about having too many plants. This exchange was shared on the intentionally ironic subreddit r/LandlordLove.

The tenant, Chris, posted the interaction, highlighting the bizarre nature of the complaint. The post has garnered significant attention due to the landlord's unreasonable stance on indoor plants, which many see as beneficial and harmless.

The post shows a partially redacted, typo-filled text message from the landlord stating things such as "Honestly, I am so disappointed" and "Your room has far too many plants" — both of which are equally perplexing.

Plants offer a lot more to a space than aesthetics. A study published by the National Library of Medicine found that having plants in your home or office reduces stress.

Another study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that live plants help with concentration. An article in Healthline listed other plant benefits, such as improved air quality, increased productivity, and optimism. It also mentions therapeutic qualities and benefits for speedier recoveries from illness, injury, or surgery.

With perks like these, it sounds more like you can never have enough plants. It is unfortunate that Chris' landlord sees them as a problem.

The reputation of landlords and homeowners associations isn't great when it comes to climate-friendly choices such as growing plants, solar panels, native lawns, gardening, and laundry.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, there is a step-by-step guide from TCD on how to approach eco-friendly changes with your HOA or landlord. Conversation and kindness are always a good way to start. Sometimes it's as simple as spreading knowledge and education about products and practices that benefit everyone and help cool the planet.

If all else fails, there are tips and tricks. One tenant replaced a traditional lawn with clover, while another used moss after their request to upgrade to a native lawn was turned down. If you can't install your own solar panels, subscribe to community solar in exchange for credit on your energy bills.

The tenant's predicament was met with sympathy and advice from fellow Redditors in the comments section.

"Why on earth would the landlord care how many plants you have?" commented one Redditor.

"Houseplants clean the air and can help reduce humidity & mold problems," said another, just as confused as everyone else.

"That's so silly," said a third.

