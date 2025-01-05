Shopper shares concerning message found on greeting cards at Target: 'What possible occasion could this be appropriate?'

A post on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption forum has gone viral for showcasing a card spotted at a Target store in the "support" section.

The post, titled "Well this is sad," features a photo of a greeting card that reads: "Bad Day? Target. Good Day? Target. Sad? Target. Happy? Target. Bored? Target. Coffee? Target. Target? Target."

The post garnered attention for its consumerist message and sparked a discussion about purchasing culture, with many wondering how it ended up on the shelf and what occasion could warrant sending such a card.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the United States generates nearly 300 million tons of waste annually, a large portion of which comes from consumption.

The post underscores the growing scrutiny of consumerism and its impact on society.

Consumerism fosters the belief that material possessions are the key to happiness, leading to a cycle of constant purchasing and dissatisfaction. This not only encourages people to spend more money but also fuels environmental harm through waste and overproduction.

To make more sustainable choices, it's crucial to differentiate between genuine needs and momentary wants. Before buying something, you can ask yourself if it's truly necessary, if it will offer lasting value, and if there's a more sustainable alternative available. By being thoughtful about what you purchase, it's possible to reduce waste, save money, and contribute to a healthier planet.

Reusing and mending items, buying secondhand, and embracing the underconsumption trend are more ways to save money and reduce waste.

In the comments, Redditors expressed concern over the greeting card, with many highlighting how the decline of third spaces — places for community and relaxation — has contributed to the rise of consumerism as shopping at places such as Target becomes a substitute for socializing.

"Yeah, the dwindling amount of third places (not home, not work/school) that aren't businesses is responsible for a lot of terrible things," one user said. "Overconsumption and loneliness, for starters."

Another added, "Makes me sad, because in reality people are lonely and looking for community and things to do and places to share with others."

Others shared confusion over the purpose of the card. "What possible occasion could this be appropriate for a greeting card," one wrote, while another user echoed the sentiment: "What situation would this even be given in? Happy birthday! Here's an ad for Target. Get better soon, and here's an ad for Target, etc. Lol."

