  • Home Home

Photo of collector's overwhelming haul draws attention to 'disgusting' trend: 'What a way to waste money'

When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result.

by Alyssa Ochs
When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result.

Photo Credit: iStock

Collections can be a fun way to experience nostalgia and revel in life's simple joys with personalized displays that delight the senses. 

However, some collecting habits also promote excessive consumerism and planet-damaging behaviors that are needlessly wasteful. 

When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result.
Photo Credit: Reddit
When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result.
Photo Credit: Reddit

For example, one Reddit post to r/Anticonsumption critiqued the Starbucks collection trend of hoarding limited-release cups. 

The post's photos show a massive collection of Starbucks cups piled up on boxes on the floor. 

"People also gatekeep locations and won't share which Starbucks still have cups or not because of some wild buying competitions Starbucks people seem to be on," the original poster wrote in the caption. 

Having just a few reusable coffee cups is a fantastic idea because they reduce the need for single-use cups that end up in landfills and take many years to decompose naturally. Reusable cups also keep the microplastics of disposable cups out of your coffee so they don't impact your health

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Starbucks also implemented a reusable cup benefit program to help you save money with a 10-cent discount when you bring in your own cup

However, obsession with cup collection is problematic because it encourages the overproduction of goods and strains environmental resources. 

When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result. Overproduced goods use up significant natural resources and clog up landfills with items that are later discarded as trends change. 

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

🔘 Saving money 💰

🔘 Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

🔘 Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

🔘 Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Companies suffer financial losses when consumer demand decreases, resulting in a lot of unsold inventory. This phenomenon is bad for business and the economy. 

Therefore, better options are mindful buying and supporting companies that prioritize sustainability

The r/Anticonsumption subreddit followers were appalled at the Starbucks collection featured in the OP's post and expressed their opinions about excessive cup collections. 

"That's hundreds of dollars of merch," one Reddit user wrote in the comment section. 

A Reddit user wrote, "Disgusting. What a way to waste money."

"I have just my one cheap insulated cup that I've used every day for years," another Redditor shared. "Works for hot and cold. Because I only drink one beverage at a time, lol."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x