Photo of collector's overwhelming haul draws attention to 'disgusting' trend: 'What a way to waste money'

When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result.

Collections can be a fun way to experience nostalgia and revel in life's simple joys with personalized displays that delight the senses.

However, some collecting habits also promote excessive consumerism and planet-damaging behaviors that are needlessly wasteful.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

For example, one Reddit post to r/Anticonsumption critiqued the Starbucks collection trend of hoarding limited-release cups.

The post's photos show a massive collection of Starbucks cups piled up on boxes on the floor.

"People also gatekeep locations and won't share which Starbucks still have cups or not because of some wild buying competitions Starbucks people seem to be on," the original poster wrote in the caption.

Having just a few reusable coffee cups is a fantastic idea because they reduce the need for single-use cups that end up in landfills and take many years to decompose naturally. Reusable cups also keep the microplastics of disposable cups out of your coffee so they don't impact your health.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Starbucks also implemented a reusable cup benefit program to help you save money with a 10-cent discount when you bring in your own cup.

However, obsession with cup collection is problematic because it encourages the overproduction of goods and strains environmental resources.

When demand for collectors' items is high and companies produce more products than necessary, excess waste and pollution result. Overproduced goods use up significant natural resources and clog up landfills with items that are later discarded as trends change.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Companies suffer financial losses when consumer demand decreases, resulting in a lot of unsold inventory. This phenomenon is bad for business and the economy.

Therefore, better options are mindful buying and supporting companies that prioritize sustainability.

The r/Anticonsumption subreddit followers were appalled at the Starbucks collection featured in the OP's post and expressed their opinions about excessive cup collections.

"That's hundreds of dollars of merch," one Reddit user wrote in the comment section.

A Reddit user wrote, "Disgusting. What a way to waste money."

"I have just my one cheap insulated cup that I've used every day for years," another Redditor shared. "Works for hot and cold. Because I only drink one beverage at a time, lol."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.