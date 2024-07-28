  • Business Business

Concerned shopper calls out retail chain for 'evil' marketing on product displays: 'They ... brainwash us to buy it'

"I will not be going in to that store."

by Leslie Sattler
A recent Reddit post has sparked outrage among shoppers concerned about responsible consumption.

The post, shared in the r/Anticonsumption community, features a photo of signs at discount retailer Five Below with slogans that seem to promote impulsive buying.

The signs in question read, "Want = Need" and "Grab it now! FOMO is real." These messages appear to encourage shoppers to make unnecessary purchases based on fleeting desires rather than genuine necessities.

"Five Below propoganda," the original poster called the displays.

This type of marketing tactic raises important questions about consumerism and its impact on both personal finances and the environment. Equating wants with needs and playing on the "fear of missing out" can lead to overconsumption and waste.

Excessive consumption contributes to increased production, which in turn leads to higher energy use, resource depletion, and pollution. Additionally, many low-cost items sold at discount stores are often made from nonrecyclable materials or have short life spans, further exacerbating environmental concerns.

For consumers looking to make more sustainable choices, it's important to distinguish between genuine needs and momentary wants. Before making a purchase, ask yourself:

• Do I truly need this item?
• Will it add long-term value to my life?
• Is there a more sustainable alternative?

By carefully considering our purchasing decisions, we can reduce waste, save money, and build a planet that isn't clogged with plastic.

The Reddit community's response to the post reflects growing awareness and concern about consumerism's environmental impact.

One commenter stated: "I would NEED to WANT trash first, and I don't see that happening."

Another user pointed out the targeted nature of such marketing, saying: "That's actually a super evil targeted market."

A third commenter emphasized this approach's manipulative aspect: "They try and feed us plastic and then brainwash us to buy it. I will not be going in to that store."

By questioning marketing messages and prioritizing needs over wants, we can create a more sustainable future together.

