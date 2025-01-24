Homeowner seeks advice after neighbor complains about unconventional yard: 'Would code enforcement come after me?'

"Maybe if there was a defined border around it or it was a more regular shape?"

Having tall grass on your property might make you feel like you're living in the cozy video game of your dreams. Unfortunately, not everyone finds tall grass charming.

A homeowner shared in r/landscaping that their neighbor had repeatedly expressed annoyance with them over their unconventional lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first picture shows a couple of clusters of tall grass around some trees. The second photo has more clusters of tall grass in neat shapes.

"I am just renting the property but do a decent job of maintaining the grass, bushes, and trees," the original poster said. "I even plant flowers and pots around the property to increase the appeal. … Would code enforcement come after me and my landlord for this?"

While it is unclear where the OP lives, it can be hard for many people to make changes to their outdoor space because of tyrannical homeowners associations. Something like installing solar panels, an act that could save you a lot of money in the long run, may take months to complete.

But it's still worth it to try. If you want to revamp your lawn and add native species, you may save money on your water bill while creating a healthy ecosystem for pollinators and beyond.

If you have a stubborn HOA, you may need to be very persistent to change their ways, but, again, it is absolutely possible.

Users had mixed opinions about the OP's lawn. A decent amount of people made some suggestions about what they could do to make it look better.

Though the OP said they planted flowers around the property, one user said they should plant "some wildflower seeds and put up a little sign 'pollinator garden.'"

Another user thought that the clusters didn't have enough structure and shared, "Maybe if there was a defined border around it or it was a more regular shape?"

"Have you considered going for nicer ornamental grass?" asked another Redditor.

While several users had different preferences in terms of what makes a lawn visually appealing, it's ultimately up to you to decide if you want a lawn that's functional, aesthetically pleasing, or both.

