Homeowner grows frustrated as HOA neglects request for money-saving home upgrade: 'It has been either silence or utter confusion since'

Harnessing the power of the sun via solar panels can be a great, clean way to power your home.

Unfortunately, it is not an easy process for everyone. In r/solar, this homeowner expressed their frustration with their homeowners association's inability to fully address their solar panel request.

The original poster said, "I submitted my solar install for approval over 2 months ago and actually did get architectural approval 1 month ago. Their roofing inspector came out over 2 weeks ago but it has been either silence or utter confusion since."

Even though the OP complied with the HOA's request to have its roof inspector look at their roof, progress has been stagnant.

They asked if the inspection would "count as a reasonable delay" under California Civil Code 714, which states that if an application is not denied in writing within 45 days of the date of receipt, it will be deemed approved — unless the delay is the result of a reasonable request for more information.

Another user said that when their HOA attempted to block their solar panel installation, they provided "copies of the Solar Rights Act and highlighted the section about a $1,000 fine for every act of non compliance." The HOA soon changed its tune and approved the request.

The OP wanted to do something similar but said, "I guess intentional non compliance would be difficult to prove as my neighbor in the same building already has solar panels over their portion of the roof from a few years back."

In another comment, they stated, "My HOA sucks," which some would say is a fair assessment considering how unresponsive it has been.

Despite the fact that solar panels can save users a lot of money in the long run, people across the U.S. have been struggling with their HOAs to install and maintain their solar panels.

Fortunately, the tides could turn. More HOAs could take inspiration from a board member in Massachusetts who wanted to learn more about offsetting the cost of installing solar panels for their community.

Updating your HOA's bylaws may be difficult, but it is possible. If you would like to work with your HOA to potentially save money and decrease pollution in your community, you can check out our guide here.

