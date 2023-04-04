Homeowner reveals the ingenious reason they filled their yard with ultra-tall grass: ‘It’s a little unusual’

“Those native ecosystems are among the rarest in the country now.”

A Reddit user from New Mexico has shared their gorgeous yard flora in a new post.

In a recent post on the r/NoLawns subreddit, a user shared photos of their beautiful front yard, which features agave plants, sideoats grama, and blue grama.

“No lawn =/= no grass. Native sideoats and blue grama in my New Mexico xeriscape/wannabe prairie,” the user wrote in their caption.

“Native grasses have done a great job spreading and covering the gravel in my front yard,” the user expanded in a comment on the post. “I seeded them directly along with other wildflowers and I encourage native volunteers to grow among the other plants I bought. Another month or two and plants will be green again!”

The user also linked to previous updates about their garden, where you can see their wildlife in full bloom.

Blue grama is a dominant plant in the Great Plains and the Southwest, and is the state grass of both New Mexico and Colorado. Sideoats grama is also very common in New Mexico. It has shorter, smaller branches than blue grama and is the state grass of Texas.

Cultivating these particular plants allows the Redditor to reap the benefits of native plants. Native plants benefit local ecosystems, can save money on water bills, and don’t require expensive or harmful chemical additives.

Users shared their excitement about the yard in the comments section.

“A whole lot of the United States used to be grasslands and savanna (e.g., oak savanna) pre-invasion. Those native ecosystems are among the rarest in the country now! So it’s fantastic to see you restoring some native grass species!! 🤩,” one user said.

“I have some side oats growing in my Midwest yard too,” another user wrote. “It’s a little unusual for a grass in that it has these little red/orange flowers in the summer.”

