Disappearing government incentives are making solar panels costlier — but this company is on a mission to help Americans install them for less

If you want the advantages of solar panels without the expense, you need another option.

In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act introduced a wide range of new federal incentives and rebates to help Americans afford money-saving and eco-friendly home updates. Solar panels are at the top of that list. Unfortunately, those incentives are ending in the near future — but even once they're gone, Palmetto will still offer LightReach, a program that can help you get the benefits of solar at a lower price point.

What is LightReach?

LightReach is a solar leasing program through Palmetto that allows users to lock in a low rate for their utility bill. Everything is included, from the design of the system to permits, installation, all necessary equipment, and ongoing maintenance. Your rate is set for the long term, with a detailed app to show you the performance of your equipment. Palmetto even offers an online calculator to help you estimate how much money you will save.

Why is the LightReach program important?

The primary advantage of going solar is saving money on your home energy bills — often at the lowest rate possible in your area. Meanwhile, you're also helping Earth by reducing your output of planet-heating air pollution, since you're relying on clean energy rather than dirty energy sources.

However, buying solar panels is a huge investment, one that many households simply can't justify. If you want the advantages of solar panels without the expense, you need another option, which is where leasing programs come in.

Palmetto's LightReach offers a way to get solar panels with minimal upfront costs, including plans with no money down. This makes solar benefits available to a much wider range of households.

How LightReach helps with getting solar

Installation costs thousands of dollars, setting a high barrier to entry for many households. Leasing has many advantages. Since Palmetto owns the solar panels, you're not responsible for maintenance or any upfront costs. Also, if the solar panels are damaged, you won't be out any money — Palmetto will take care of it.

If leasing isn't for you, EnergySage can help you find the most affordable options to purchase solar panels in your area. For help deciding between buying and leasing, check out this list of pros and cons from Palmetto.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.