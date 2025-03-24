Rooftop solar can save you thousands every year — here's how to get panels without the steep upfront costs

"At Palmetto, our focus has always been to deliver the best price and best possible customer experience for homeowners."

If you're tired of high electricity bills but nervous about the upfront cost of installing solar panels, there's another option for you.

Palmetto allows you to lease solar panels, so you can still benefit from the savings without the upfront costs.

The scoop

Getting a LightReach energy plan is simple. First, Palmetto will assess how much money you can save from solar energy based on your average electricity bill. Then, it will customize a plan for your home.

Next, the solar energy company will get the permits and install the panels on your roof. Then, you can start saving money and track everything on an app, which is the first step to making your home a smart home.

While Palmetto offers a "25-year energy plan," you can transfer your contract if you sell your home or choose a buyout plan after five years.

How it's helping

You can save $1,500 annually on your electric bill, and when you lease, you don't have to worry about that savings going to pay back your investment in solar energy. With the prices of everything going up year after year, you can use that money for something else your family needs, or you can splurge on a trip.

Another benefit of solar panels is that they reduce your reliance on the grid system. The system can be strained during extreme cold or hot weather, but solar panels can give you peace of mind during those times of year.

Switching to solar energy is also good for the environment. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, solar panels don't produce air pollution or polluting gases, so they reduce the toxic gases being emitted. These gases cause the planet to warm, which causes extreme weather events.

As more people switch to solar power, the amount of gases emitted will continue to decrease.

What everyone's saying

Palmetto founder, CEO, and chairman Chris Kemper said, "Demand for solar energy continues to grow across the United States, boosted by state-of-the-art clean energy technologies and friendly financing options."

He added, "At Palmetto, our focus has always been to deliver the best price and best possible customer experience for homeowners seeking to adopt clean energy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.