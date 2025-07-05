Proud couple shares how solar panels allowed them to retire comfortably: 'Solar is better than any savings, CD, or mutual fund'

"What better gift could you give yourself than a lower energy bill?"

California residents Angela and Mark Goble have been pleasantly satisfied with their reliance on solar power for their retirement, according to the Community Environmental Council.

By getting the right information from local experts, they were able to get a system installed on their home in no time. The end result? Their utility bill went from $175 monthly to $4. With those savings, the couple has been able to look at upgrades such as radiant floor heating and a hot tub.

Switching to solar power is an easy choice for a lot of reasons. For starters, it's some of the cheapest power you can get today. This means spending less on electric utility bills and more on other priorities.

Solar power also helps reduce home energy emissions, which are a significant chunk of America's atmospheric pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Those emissions contribute to increasingly destructive weather patterns, such as drought and floods. The heat trapped by greenhouse gases is rapidly melting polar ice caps, which accelerates rising sea levels.

Angela Goble was certainly happy about making the switch to solar.

"Get to solar. If you're going into retirement, bringing monthly costs down is important. What better gift could you give yourself than a lower energy bill?" she said, per CEC. "People tie up thousands in the bank to get a couple hundred back each year, but solar is better than any savings, [IRA CD], or mutual fund."

