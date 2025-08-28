Cautious renter seeks advice on whether to ditch their gas stove for a next-gen alternative: 'It's not even close'

Upgrading your home is a big decision. That's why when one Reddit user considered switching from gas to induction, they reached out to their community, and many were in favor of making the switch.

The Redditor asked the r/melbourne subreddit: "Gas cooktop or Induction cooktop?"

They explained that they are moving into their own apartment soon, which currently has gas, but they are considering converting to an induction cooktop for more bench space.

One thing to note is that an induction stovetop works differently from a gas one. It uses magnetism to heat the pan and the food.

It also brings you several benefits, including saving you time since it boils water 50% faster, and because the surface itself doesn't heat up, food doesn't get caked on it, so you save time when cleaning up.

Additionally, you have better temperature control, and it heats the food more evenly, so no more over- or undercooking your food.

Induction stoves can also provide you with better air quality because they don't release toxic gases such as benzene and methane.

Another thing to note when switching to an induction stovetop is that not all cookware is compatible with induction. You'll need to get either stainless steel or iron pots and pans.

If you want to upgrade to an induction stove but aren't ready for the cost that comes with bringing in an electrician, there are plug-in options that cost as little as $50.

If you're making the full investment, the Inflation Reduction Act can help you save up to $840 on installation costs.

According to Canary Media, many of the tax credits from the IRA have been cut back due to the Big Beautiful Bill. However, appliance rebates are still intact, including for induction stoves.

In the comments, Redditors shared their thoughts on induction cooking.

"Induction, it's not even close. Used to love my gas, but a quality induction cooktop changes everything for the better," one user said.

Another commented: "Did this 12 months ago, the induction can cook really fast, it's very precise."



