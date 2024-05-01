Parent shares floor-cleaning hack accidentally discovered after impulse buy: 'All is not lost'

"I do this all the time!"

A savvy parent stumbled upon an easy way to repurpose old fabrics into an effective cleaning mop. Instead of purchasing new disposable wipes to attach to their mop, the parent gathered old cloth and fabric to create reusable and attachable wipes.

"All is not lost! Rather than buying the disposable wipes that go with it, once the pack it came with ran out I started using cloths or old cut-up fabric," wrote the Redditor who shared the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

With this simple hack, the Redditor not only saved money on disposable wipes but also repurposed unwanted fabric. In the photo, they revealed how they used one of their baby's cloth diapers as a mop wipe.

Redditors were excited to see a money-saving, eco-friendly cleaning solution.





💡 Get money for home upgrades

Rewiring America makes it easy to get info about upgrading your home with tax credits. Sign up today to learn more about helping yourself while helping the planet.



By clicking Learn More, you agree to send your info to Rewiring America, who agrees to use it according to their privacy policy



"I am in my 20s and we are still using 'floor diapers' from when I was a baby!" responded one user.

"Hand towel if you need more scrub action," suggested another Redditor.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"I'm 100% stealing this idea for my college dorm," wrote another. "Thank you!"

Each year, over two billion tons of waste is generated across the globe, and by 2050, global annual waste is projected to reach 3.4 billion tons.

By applying reusable cloths instead of disposable wipes to your mop, you can recycle old items and help reduce the total amount of waste generated. When you clean with reusable items, you prevent unnecessary waste from ending up in landfills where it releases harmful gases into the atmosphere.

🗣️ Do you make your own cleaning products at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Along with cleaning products, you can also find ways to extend the life of other items in your home. Consider donating unwanted clothing items to organizations dedicated to repurposing fashion items, such as For Days, ThredUp, and Got Sneakers.

"Using that with cloth is just great in my opinion," wrote one user. "Much easier to throw into laundry and easy to attach."

"I do this all the time! It's also great for dusting high up!" commented another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.