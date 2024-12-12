Influencer shares genius Swiffer hack to save money without changing your cleaning routine: 'This is perfect'

"This cleaning tip will help the environment and save you money."

If you're tired of how expensive and wasteful disposable Swiffer pads can be, this TikTok hack can transform your cleaning routine for good.

TikTok creator Sabrina Pare (@sabrina_pare) shared a simple and effective method for cleaning floors while saving money and reducing household waste. This cleaning trick shows how small changes can have a big impact on both your wallet and your garbage can.

The scoop

Pare's video shows how anyone can get clean floors without relying on those pricey, single-use Swiffer pads with only a rag. All that's needed is a preferred cleaning solution — Pare's choice is a mix of water, vinegar, and soap — and a rag that's already at home. Once the rag is soaked in the solution, fold it around the Swiffer head and secure it with a rubber band if needed. Once the rag and Swiffer are set, you can mop as usual. After cleaning, toss the rag in the washing machine for reuse.

Pare mentions the benefits of this method in the TikTok video, explaining, "This cleaning tip will help the environment and save you money."

By swapping out disposable Swiffer pads that can cost $10 to $15 per multipack for rags in the home, that money starts to add up.

How it's working

To make things even more sustainable, companies like HopeSpeCo and Erie Cotton are repurposing old textiles into high-quality rags, giving new life to old materials like curtains and towels. Mill Wiping Rags and Coppermill Ltd. have been at this for decades, turning reclaimed fabrics into durable, practical cleaning solutions for homes and businesses. Goodwill Industries is also transforming donated textiles into cleaning cloths while keeping tons of waste out of landfills.

This swap is an easy way to reduce household waste. Disposable pads often contain plastic components that contribute to landfill pollution versus reusable rags that can eliminate this waste entirely. Pairing them with DIY cleaning solutions, like baking soda and vinegar, avoids the harsh chemicals and excessive packaging of store-bought cleaners.

Others have repurposed everyday items like coffee grounds to serve double duty, such as repelling pests or enhancing soil in the garden. These methods, like Pare's hack, show how creativity and resourcefulness can help save money while reducing waste.

What people are saying

Commenters on TikTok were quick to praise Pare's hack.

One user wrote, "This is perfect!!!!"

Another shared their own tip, saying, "I started using my daughter's leftover cloth diaper inserts for our Swiffer, and they've saved us so much money and no more waste!"

Some even offered alternative ideas, like crocheted mop heads or cleaning rags from Walmart that fit perfectly.

