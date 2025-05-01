Homeowners create jaw-dropping home designed to eliminate utility bills: 'Stays warm in winter and cool in summer'

  • Home Home

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Love Shack Architecture

A Montana family's custom home blends Swedish aesthetics with cutting-edge sustainability, creating a stylish and energy-efficient space, reported Archello.

When Emma and Blake moved from Seattle to Whitefish, Montana, with their daughter Freja, they wanted a home that reflected their combined heritage: Emma's Swedish roots and Blake's passion for outdoor adventure and energy efficiency.

The couple partnered with Love Schack Architecture to create a nest that would serve as both a comfortable family home and a model of sustainable living.

As a mechanical engineer who specializes in energy efficiency, Blake brought technical expertise to the project. Although full Passive House certification proved challenging due to the site's orientation, the team's design still achieves impressive Passive House standards for air tightness and insulation.

The home's thoughtful design solves multiple environmental challenges at once. A heat pump water heater captures and repurposes wasted heat from the family's sauna to warm domestic water. The energy recovery ventilation system ensures excellent indoor air quality while minimizing energy loss.

Despite powering the entire property, including heating, an electric sauna, EV charging, and a separate accessory dwelling unit, the family's monthly energy costs average just $100. This efficiency comes from the home's highly insulated construction using prefabricated wood panels treated with järnvitriol, a traditional Swedish iron sulfate technique.

For families inspired to create their own energy-efficient homes, heat pumps from companies like Mitsubishi can reduce heating and cooling costs. Similarly, heat pump water heaters from Cala can reduce water heating expenses by up to 75% compared to traditional units.

"With the completion of Freja House, the family enjoys biking to mountain trails and cross-country skiing before work, knowing they'll return to a home that stays warm in winter and cool in summer," noted Love Schack Architecture's project overview.

