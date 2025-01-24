Fast-fashion addict makes life-changing pivot after witnessing devastating scene on holiday: 'The sight shocked her'

"In some communities there is still a stigma."

Mary Fleming, the founder of a non-profit and swap shop called Change Clothes, used to be a passionate consumer and shopper. That all changed, however, when she saw a mound of secondhand clothes spilling into a river while on vacation in Kenya.

"The sight shocked her," according to the Guardian.

Fleming was so devastated by the clothing waste that upon returning home to the Republic of Ireland, she quit her corporate career and transitioned to working with nonprofits to promote sustainability, reports the Guardian.

Fleming eventually launched her own pop-up shops, which quickly grew in popularity, inspiring her to build Change Clothes. A decade after that life-changing vacation, her nonprofit is now educating the masses and changing the minds of fashionistas everywhere.

"In some communities there is still a stigma about secondhand clothes and not wanting to be seen to be poor. We're trying to change perceptions. There is a lot of work to be done," Fleming told the Guardian.

Change Clothes is a unique concept shop that allows people to donate, purchase, and rent secondhand items. It originally had a smaller store in West Dublin and has since moved to a larger location in the city center to accommodate its influx of customers and inventory.

The shop also provides a free onsite repair cafe, development programs for the fashion market, and upcycling workshops. It is also proud to provide a "community closet," which offers free clothing options for those in need.

Beyond the storefront, Change Clothes runs night markets and workshops, as well as visits college campuses and community centers to educate the public about repairing and repurposing damaged goods.

According to its 2024 impact report, 7,829 clothing swaps were made, 1,220 items were upcycled or repaired, 910 items were resold, and 542 items were redistributed to those in need.

Surplus clothing is also donated to refugee centers and assisted living facilities. Garments beyond repair are repurposed into other goods.

It is clear that Fleming's impact has reached far beyond her expectations, and the store is expected to keep evolving.

"This has grown really quickly so who knows where we will be in a few years," Fleming told the Guardian. "There is an appetite for change, an opportunity for change."

