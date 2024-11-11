Expert shares behind-the-scenes look at solving annoying problem with bread ties: 'This is an amazing idea'

"There are 5,000 bread tags that have been kept out of landfill."

There are a ton of everyday items going to waste that don't need to. One sustainability advocate shows followers how she makes use of the little plastic tags that come with your loaf of bread.

The scoop

Lottie Dalziel (@lottiedalziel) is a sustainability expert and advocate who founded an Australian brand focused on environmentally friendly tips and innovative waste to reuse and recycle. In one TikTok clip, Lottie discusses the little tags that seal many bread bags.

She explains that some of these bread tags are paper that can go into your regular recycling. She simply recommends putting them in an envelope or bag already destined for the bin so they aren't lost.

The plastic tags, however, can be sent to her company, Banish, which accepts donations of the commonly discarded item and makes them into something new. On Banish's site, you can buy paddle boards, lazy Susans, and bowls made from these small plastic tabs.

"In this extra large bowl alone, there are 5,000 bread tags that have been kept out of landfill," Lottie says while showcasing a vibrant red and white upcycled item.

How it's helping

Reducing waste is just one of the many daily choices everyone can make to keep our planet healthy. Banish's plan to use plastic bread tabs to make bowls is just one of many innovative, eco-friendly ideas out there too.

If you have a plethora of leftover plastic bags, you can create plastic yarn. There are tutorials for everything from outdoor rugs to stylish crocheted bags.

During the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition, the representative for Thailand even wore a dress made entirely of soda can tabs.

Researchers in Australia have even found ways to turn recycled glass into fire-resistant building materials.

You don't have to invent a new material to participate in eco-friendly actions like these, either. Just look for ways to reuse items around your home. Give your old candle vessels new life, store leftovers in jars, and try growing seedlings in milk jugs.

All these ideas can save you money on new items while keeping things out of landfills, where they would release planet-warming gases like methane.

What everyone's saying

Folks on TikTok were impressed with the cute bowls the creator showed off and shared other ideas for the little bread tags.

"This is an amazing idea!!" wrote one person.

Another said, "I use them when crocheting as a stitch marker!"

"I use them as guitar picks," someone else added.

